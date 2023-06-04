Bank of America Corp DE Sells 742,454 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,539,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.76% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $99,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

