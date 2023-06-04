Bank of America Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $178.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.92. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

