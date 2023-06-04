Barclays Boosts WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 2,035

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,010 ($24.84) to GBX 2,035 ($25.15) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WH Smith Price Performance

OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

