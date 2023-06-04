Barclays Boosts WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 2,035

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,010 ($24.84) to GBX 2,035 ($25.15) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
WH Smith Price Performance
OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.02.
WH Smith Company Profile
