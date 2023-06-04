Barclays Trims ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Target Price to $7.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICL. Bank of America lowered ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

ICL stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

