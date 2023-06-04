Barings BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Barings BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,750 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 17.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Barings BDC



Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Stories

