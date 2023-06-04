Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Veritas Investment Research

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.40.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX stock opened at C$23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.25. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.