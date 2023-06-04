Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $53,793.18 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Damien Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

