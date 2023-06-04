BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

