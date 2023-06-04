BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.17% of Eagle Point Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -106.33%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

