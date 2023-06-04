BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PulteGroup Price Performance

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.