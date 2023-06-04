BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

