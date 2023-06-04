BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

