BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $180.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

