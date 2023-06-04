BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. 888 reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

