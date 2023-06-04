BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 513.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after purchasing an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.05 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

