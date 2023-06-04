BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,330 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,008,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after acquiring an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 505,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 415,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

