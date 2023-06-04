BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of CFG opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

