Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

BILI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 543.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 104,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $5,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

