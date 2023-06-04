BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelion Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the third quarter worth $164,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BILL by 17,470.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BILL by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 354,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,425,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

BILL opened at $107.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

