BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,321 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.83% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $73,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Nvwm LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.2 %

BJ stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.