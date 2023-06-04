Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 705 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Spade Acquisition N/A $12.02 million 41.28 Black Spade Acquisition Competitors $1.45 billion $32.16 million 5.60

Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Spade Acquisition N/A -56.06% 3.17% Black Spade Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Spade Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Spade Acquisition Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.69%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

