Blackstone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 44,083 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical volume of 34,673 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

