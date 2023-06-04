BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$40.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Parkland Price Performance

PKIUF opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

