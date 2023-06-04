BMO Capital Markets Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $245.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.74. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

