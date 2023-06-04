BNP Paribas Downgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADNT. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,046,000 after buying an additional 366,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,619,000 after buying an additional 237,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.