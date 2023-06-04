Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Up 2.8%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 5,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Boqii Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Boqii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

