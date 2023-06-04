Bradley Sitko Acquires 1,500 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XOMA alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Bradley Sitko purchased 850 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $16,150.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Bradley Sitko purchased 1,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko purchased 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

XOMA Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $17.97 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 774.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in XOMA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in XOMA by 1,479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.