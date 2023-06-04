Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 400 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,928.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 15,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 5,850 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,979.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 103,950 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,086,275.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $3,180,986.43.

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92.

Bread Financial Stock Up 7.5 %

BFH opened at $30.89 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

