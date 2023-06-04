Brian L. Matthews Acquires 260 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Brian L. Matthews bought 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,827.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at $989,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Perficient Stock Up 3.5 %

PRFT stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $110.28.

Get Perficient alerts:

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Perficient by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.