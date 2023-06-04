Brian Leedman Acquires 620,068 Shares of Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) Stock

Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH – Get Rating) insider Brian Leedman bought 620,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,942.52 ($14,995.11).

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Respiri Limited, an e-health SaaS company, researches, develops, and commercializes medical devices in Australia. The company develops, produces, and sells mobile health applications. Its products include wheezo, an electronic wheeze detection tool to detect wheeze in children; respiri mobile application; and Respiri health portal.

