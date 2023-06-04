Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $94.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.