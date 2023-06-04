BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $909,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $846,990. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.