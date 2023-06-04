Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,515,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,408,422 shares.The stock last traded at $818.65 and had previously closed at $789.95.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.68.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.49.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.