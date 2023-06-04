Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $119.17

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 6.9 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.