Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$17.25

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIR.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.64. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.20.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.