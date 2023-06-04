Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $21.94

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.94.

NTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth about $17,604,000.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

