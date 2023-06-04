Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $14.00

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,049 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,917,000 after acquiring an additional 541,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

