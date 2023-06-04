Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Target Price at $201.25

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

