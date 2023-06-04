Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 114.50

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.50 ($1.41).
Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 75.63 ($0.93) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.01. The firm has a market cap of £20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.