Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 114.50

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.50 ($1.41).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 75.63 ($0.93) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.01. The firm has a market cap of £20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

