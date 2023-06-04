Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $350.56

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.56.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.08) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,285.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

