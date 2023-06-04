Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

