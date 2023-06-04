C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Raised to $20.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AI. Wedbush raised C3.ai from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter worth $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

