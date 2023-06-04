Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.51% of Cabot worth $94,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 78.5% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 312,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after buying an additional 137,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.