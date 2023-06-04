Calavo Growers (CVGW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $594.04 million, a P/E ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Articles

