Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 141.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

