Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$8.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

WDO opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.68. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

About Wesdome Gold Mines

In other news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. Also, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

