Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

