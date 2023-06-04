Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.83 and last traded at $124.83. 147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.90.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

