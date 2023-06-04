Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) COO Steven M. Poynot Acquires 1,500 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) COO Steven M. Poynot acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,676.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 163,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

