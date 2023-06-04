CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 2,819 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $22,918.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,599.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $22,890.28.

On Monday, April 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $437.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

